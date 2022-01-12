Eric Adams Demotes Brother Days After Tapping Him for Top NYPD Gig
DOWNGRADE
Just days after appointing his younger brother as deputy commissioner of the New York Police Department, Mayor Eric Adams seems to have reconsidered his decision. Bernard Adams will now instead serve as executive director of mayoral security, according to city officials. He will be solely responsible for his brother’s security. Mayor Adams had previously defended installing a family member as deputy commissioner by saying, “My brother understands me. And if I have to put my life in someone’s hands, I want to put it in the hand of the person I trust deeply.” The officials could not confirm whether the mantle of executive director of mayoral security had existed prior to Bernard taking it up, The New York Times reported Wednesday. His new position comes with a pay cut of roughly $30,000, from $240,000 to $210,000.