Baltimore Cop Accused of Hiding 15-Year-Old Stepson’s Body in Wall Is Charged With Murder
BLUE LIVES
A Baltimore police officer accused this month of hiding his 15-year-old stepson’s body inside a wall at his home now faces murder charges for the boy’s death. An arrest warrant obtained by The Baltimore Sun shows 34-year-old Eric Banks Jr.—who was locked up on July 6 after the body of his stepson, Dasan Jones, was found—has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, along with child abuse resulting in death. Banks allegedly tried to take away another officer’s gun when authorities showed up at his home looking for Dasan. In the days before the teen was killed, Banks’ wife had tried to obtain two protective orders against her spouse for stalking, one of which was granted shortly before authorities discovered Dasan’s body. The cop’s attorney, Warren Brown, told The Sun that Banks claims the teen killed himself in a bathtub.