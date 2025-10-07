Eric Trump Shares Creepy Dating Advice He Gave Barron

Eric Trump salivated over his younger brother Barron’s dating life in a new interview, even offering tips on how the teenager could up his game.

The 41-year-old Trump was asked about what “dating advice” he would give his half-sibling at a live taping of the PBD Podcast Friday.

“Oh god, you don’t want to know the dating advice I gave Barron,” said Eric, before praising the 19-year-old for his maturity.

Conservative pundits and politicians have been speculating on Barron's sex life ever since it was reported he went on a date. Fox News

After some goading, Eric said that the New York University student should enroll instead in “Florida State University,” “SMU” (Southern Methodist University), or “Arizona University” if he really wanted to have some fun. Florida State University is the number 2 party school in the nation, according to Niche.com.

Eric cheered on his younger stepbrother, saying Barron could be a college campus god at a more party-focused school. REUTERS

The middle-aged PBD Podcast hosts agreed that Barron would be better served attending more of a party school than New York University, where he is a sophomore at the NYU Stern School of Business.

The hosts then fantasized that Barron Trump would be akin to a god at one of these other institutions, with co-host Adam Sosnick suggesting he’d be like “Van Wilder on steroids,” a fictional National Lampoon character who legendarily parties and sleeps with women in his eponymous movie.

After he praised Barron for his maturity, Eric quipped that he would have had more risqué intentions if he were in Barron’s shoes.

“Shutting down a floor of Trump Tower is like PG-13 versus where my mind would have been at his age in terms of the dating scene,” said Eric, referring to a report that Barron rented out an entire floor of Trump Tower to woo a girl.

Barron Trump’s Trump Tower date has drawn unexpected attention as conservative pundits speculated about the youngest Trump’s love life. After news of the date broke in the tabloids, Fox hosts Jesse Watters and Julie Banderas wondered if Barron’s date “got a bite of the Trump cookie.”

Having only recently turned 18, Barron has largely stayed out of the spotlight during his father’s presidencies. This has made him an oddity among the Trump children, who have been very visible in the Donald Trump orbit, and information about Barron tends to be secondhand.