ESPN Founder Dead After Battling Severe Health Condition

Tourists at a popular Thailand hot spot were washed away in a flash flood. According to footage that has circulated on social media, several vacationers were taking selfies on a rock at Doi Suthep-Pui National Park when the water rose rapidly around them. Some tourists attempted to crawl or swim out of the chaos, while many others panicked and screamed for help. Park rangers reported to the scene to rescue the victims, and no major injuries have been reported. Bystander Arttie Martin, who shared the video to his Facebook account, recounted the incident to Viral Press. “It was truly a matter of split seconds,” the man said. “I was just about to take off my shoes and walk into the middle to follow the foreigners and take a photo of the waterfall.” He also said he shared the video as a warning to tourists, especially during the country’s rainy season. Local police warned those caught in the flash flood to leave the area shortly before the video was taken.
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- 1Video Shows Tourists Wiped Out by Flash FloodNIGHTMARE VACATIONThe vacationers were taking selfies on a rock at a national park.
- 2Emma Thompson’s Actress Mother Dies at 94‘SUPREMELY PEACEFULLY’Her last screen appearance was in 2020.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 3ESPN Founder Dead After Battling Severe Health ConditionVISIONARYBill Rasmussen came up with the business idea while stuck in traffic with his son.
- 4Diana’s Brother Announces ‘Deeply Personal’ Book on PrincessREAD ALL ABOUT ITHis new book promises to dispel “untruths” surrounding Diana.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Stay Sleep Without the GrogginessSNOOZE BETTERInfused with CBD and CBN, these sleep gummies help you fall asleep without the next-day hangover.
- 5MLB All-Star Mysteriously Vanishes Before GameMISSING IN ACTIONThe second baseman has been placed on the restricted list.
- 6Honeymooning Couple Killed in Horrific Helicopter CrashHONEYMOON HORRORThe local deputy mayor said there was “nothing left” of the aircraft after visiting the site where it went down.
- 7Super Bowl Champion Dies at 56 After 19-Year Health Battle‘THE STRONGEST MAN’The Baltimore Ravens have paid tribute to “a beloved legend, mentor and man to everyone who was fortunate enough to know him.”
- 8Flyer Busted After Customs Makes Wild Discovery in SuitcaseA REPTILE DYSFUNCTIONThe haul included several protected species, each worth hundreds of dollars on the black market.
Shop with ScoutedThese Anti-Chafing Shorts Keep Thigh Rub and Sweat at BayTHIGH AND DRYThese compression-free undershorts keep your thighs cool, dry, and comfortable.
- 9Pro Baseball Coach Detained by ICEIMMIGRATION STRIKE OUTOswaldo Pirela’s family says he was seized at an airport during a routine work trip—and nobody will tell them why.
- 102 Jets Suffer Same Scary Problem Hours Apart at AirportTIRED OUTThe FAA is probing the incidents involved American Airlines and United jets.
Acclaimed actor Phyllida Law, the mother of actors Emma and Sophie Thompson, has died at 94. Law died “supremely peacefully at home, surrounded by all of her family,” her longtime manager, Jacky Leggo, said. Born in Glasgow in 1932, Law initially enrolled at the Bristol Old Vic theater school hoping to become a stage designer, before discovering a love of acting she described as a “happy mistake.” Her career would span eight decades across stage, television, and film. She appeared opposite Alec Guinness in A Voyage Round My Father and later took roles in films including Much Ado About Nothing, Emma, The Time Machine, Miss Potter, and Albert Nobbs. Law frequently worked alongside her daughters, appearing with Emma in Peter’s Friends, The Winter Guest, and Nanny McPhee, and with Sophie in the 1996 adaptation of Emma. Her final screen appearance was in the 2020 film Then Came You. Law was awarded an OBE in 2014 for services to drama and charity. She is survived by Emma and Sophie.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
ESPN Founder Dead After Battling Severe Health Condition
ESPN founder Bill Rasmussen died on Tuesday at the age of 93 after battling Parkinson’s disease. Rasmussen founded ESPN with his son Scott in 1979, creating one of the biggest sports media networks. The idea began in 1978, shortly after Rasmussen was fired as communications director for the New England Whalers. While stuck in traffic with his son, he suggested creating a television network devoted entirely to sports. With financial backing from Getty Oil and deals with the NCAA and Anheuser-Busch, ESPN launched in 1.4 million homes on September 7, 1979. Its first program was SportsCenter, hosted by Lee Leonard and George Grande. “Bill was a remarkable man—a visionary and an innovator who conceived the idea of a network entirely devoted to sports,” ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said. Rasmussen served as ESPN’s first president and was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2025. He is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. His wife of 56 years, Lois, died in 2011.
Charles Spencer is to publish a bombshell book about his sister, Princess Diana, in which he will allegedly lift the lid on “untruths” about her narrative, including her marriage to King Charles, by whose allies she was later smeared as unbalanced. The “historic” book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, is due to be published next month and will be a “deeply personal account” of his relationship with his sibling. Spencer, 62, said the approaching 30th anniversary of Diana’s death convinced him to write down his memories “once and for all.” (“The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective,” he added.) Spencer is also expected to confront his role in Diana’s infamous 1995 Panorama interview; reporter Martin Bashir approached him with forged bank statements and persuaded Spencer to introduce him to Diana, a decision he has since expressed profound regret over. His own private life has also known its share of turbulence: he has been married three times and has seven children. He is now in a relationship with archaeologist Dr. Cat Jarman, his co-host on the Rabbit Hole Detectives podcast.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
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Tossing. Turning. Flipping the pillow to the cool side. Again. Sleep should come easily after a long day. Unfortunately, sometimes stress, anxiety, and racing thoughts have other plans. If you’re looking for a sleep aid that won’t cause grogginess the next day, River Botanicals has you covered.
River Botanicals brings together trusted plant-based wellness brands under one umbrella, offering high-quality products with transparent ingredients, backed by third-party lab testing. It boasts a collection of premium sleep products (available in both non-THC and THC formulas) from Canna River that can soothe these sleep woes. Our favorite? The Canna River sleep gummies, formulated with three key sleep-enhancing ingredients: CBD, CBN, and optional Delta-9 THC.
Broad-spectrum CBD offers potential therapeutic effects without the high. CBN is known for its potential calming effects, which may aid sleep. According to some studies, CBN has been shown to help reduce sleep disturbance, helping you stay asleep throughout the night without the next-day grogginess associated with other sleep aids. The gummies are also available in a formula containing Delta-9 THC, which may help with pain relief and overall relaxation. Available in five delicious flavors (we love the green apple!), each sleep gummy contains 50 milligrams of CBD and 50 milligrams of CBN.
Right now, new customers can save 30 percent on their first orders by signing up for the River Botanicals email list. Sweet dreams!
Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte’s whereabouts are unknown after he failed to show up for Monday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox. “All I know is that he’s dealing with a personal issue,” team manager Torey Lovullo said following the second baseman’s no-show. “He was put on the restricted list. That’s as much as I know right now. I’m sure in time, we’ll start to uncover some information.” The three-time All-Star, who is from the Dominican Republic, traveled with the Diamondbacks to Boston for the three-game series, though his current location is unknown. Diamondbacks shortstop and good friend of Marte’s, Gerard Perdomo, also spoke out on his teammate’s unknown departure. “I don’t know anything,” Perdomo, 26, told reporters. “I didn’t see him here, and we haven’t talked yet. At the end of the day, we are a family, and we’re going to support everybody, no matter what.” Marte, 32, wears jersey #4 for the Diamondbacks, where he has been a key player since joining the team in 2017. Marte was placed on the restricted list after his Arizona home was broken into last season, after which he briefly returned to the Dominican Republic.
A pair of British newlyweds and their pilot died when their helicopter crashed into a landing pad on Sifnos, a Greek island in the Mediterranean Sea, on Monday. Local police have named the couple as Alexander Cromie and Marie Ebert, who were honeymooning in the country. Authorities have not publicly identified their pilot. Manolis Foundoulakis, the island’s deputy mayor, arrived at the site not long after the crash at around 6.15 p.m. local time. He said there was nearly “nothing left” of the helicopter. Two of the bodies were found still inside, with the third discovered nearby, Foundoulakis said, adding that locals had heard a “bizarre engine noise coming from the aircraft” as it was coming in to the landing pad. An investigation into the cause is ongoing. The British Foreign Office said its “thoughts are with the families during this difficult time.” Blackstone, the asset management firm where Cromie worked, added that he was “beloved by everyone who knew and worked with him,” and that “our thoughts are prayers are with his loved ones.”
Former NFL linebacker O.J. Brigance has died aged 56 after a 19-year battle with ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Steve Bisciotti, owner of the Baltimore Ravens, for whom Brigance won the 2000 Super Bowl, announced his death on Monday. “We are devastated by the awful news that we have lost O.J. Brigance,” Bisciotti wrote in a statement. “O.J. was a beloved legend, mentor and man to everyone who was fortunate enough to know him.” He added that it was “a tremendously sad day for Baltimore.” Brigance was told when he was diagnosed in 2007, aged just 37, he would likely live for another five years at most. John Harbaugh, his former coach, called him “the strongest man in the organization” for his 19-year perseverance after that news, continuing to attend games and practices with the help of a motorized wheelchair as his disease progressed. Brigance was married to Chanda Minor-Brigance, whom he met in 1989 and married in 1994. Minor-Brigance remained by her husband’s side throughout his lengthy health battle.
A traveler was arrested at a Tokyo airport after Customs officials discovered about 200 lizards stuffed inside 22 pairs of socks in his suitcase, according to reports. Daniel Isaac Velasco Baltazar, 23, arrived at Haneda Airport from South Korea when officials found the reptiles hidden in his luggage. One of the animals was already dead when the suitcase was opened. The haul included nine Mexican alligator lizards, an endangered species with strict international trade restrictions. Velasco Baltazar allegedly told investigators he’d bought the lizards in Mexico for roughly $3.50 to $4.70 each. Some of the reptiles can fetch around $630 apiece in Japan, according to reports. Keith Jeffries, vice president of K2 Security Screening Group and former federal security director at Los Angeles International Airport, said the profit margin explains why smugglers keep trying. “If there’s a market for it, people will attempt to smuggle it,” Jeffries told Fox News Digital. “We’ve seen this before many times. It happens more frequently than any of us would like.”
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Sure, chafing is by no means merely a summer issue, but humidity and warmer temperatures undoubtedly make thigh rubbing, sweat-related rashes, and general discomfort much worse. There are plenty of creams, sticks, and balms formulated to reduce friction, but they can leave behind a sticky or greasy residue—and, of course, require reapplication to actually work when you’re sweating. Thigh Society’s slip shorts offer a decidedly lower-maintenance solution, creating a lightweight barrier between the thighs while helping keep sweat and friction in check. The brand’s top-rated anti-chafing shorts come in several different fabrics and designs, including Cooling, Cotton, and the Original, with select styles available with or without pockets. Our favorite (especially during the warmer months) is the WhispAir Cooling Anti-Chafe Shorts.
Made from an ultra-lightweight seamless fabric, the barely-there undergarments are designed to help regulate temperature and wick away moisture while the brand’s signature anti-chafe paneling prevents thighs from rubbing together. Despite their featherlight feel, these slip shorts are also designed to stay put without constantly rolling, bunching, or riding up as you walk. They also feature a breathable cotton crotch, so you can even skip underwear if you please.
While they may look a bit like shapewear at first glance, these shorts aren’t designed to suck you in, sculpt your waist, or compress your thighs. Instead, each style is all about coverage and comfort, with zero compression. This means no digging waistbands, restrictive squeezing, or dreaded sausage-casing effect. The smooth, seamless construction also makes them easy to layer discreetly underneath dresses and skirts, including slinky and body-hugging silhouettes where traditional bike shorts or shapewear might create visible lines or unwanted bulk. And unlike an anti-chafing balm that eventually wears off, the protective barrier stays in place for as long as you’re wearing them. Whether you’re commuting, sightseeing, dancing at an outdoor wedding, or simply trying to survive a humid afternoon without your inner thighs declaring war on each other.
Thigh Society also offers an impressively expansive range of options, with 19 colors, six inseam lengths, and inclusive sizing from XS through 6XL. For anyone who loves dresses but could do without the thigh rub, sweat, and sticky anti-chafing products that often come with them, they’re a game-changer for any season.
A San Diego Padres coach has been detained by immigration officers at an airport while he was traveling for work. Oswaldo José Pirela, the club’s minor-league catching coordinator, was taken into custody at El Paso International Airport in Texas at about 5 a.m. Sunday, his sister Daniela told NBC News. Pirela, who was raised in Venezuela, sought asylum after entering the U.S. in 2014 and shares a home near Phoenix with his two American-born daughters. ICE’s online database listed him as detained late Monday, while Daniela said relatives had received no reason for his arrest. “He did everything lawfully as the U.S. asks,” she said. “He loves this country.” The Padres said in a statement, “We are working to gather additional information and will not have any further comment at this time.” The family has appealed to Arizona Rep. Abraham Hamadeh for help.
A major U.S. airport was hit by tire failures on two jets within hours of each other. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into both incidents, which took place Monday at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. They are the latest such problems at the city’s airports this month. American Airlines Flight 386 from LaGuardia Airport landed safely at about 2 p.m. despite bursting two tires, with fire crews surrounding the Boeing 737-800 as passengers were led down stairs to buses. “We thank our team members for their professionalism and we apologize to our customers for their experience,” American said, per ABC7 Chicago, adding the jet was pulled from service for inspection. United Flight 739 had the same problem hours later, arriving from Omaha, Nebraska, with the Airbus A320’s passengers also exiting via stairs, the station said. Just days earlier, a Phoenix-bound United jet scrapped its takeoff at O’Hare over a tire blowout, while a Southwest plane suffered tire trouble on its nose gear at Chicago Midway earlier this month. No one was hurt in any of the incidents.