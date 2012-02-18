ESPN Sorry for Racist Lin Headline

CHEAT SHEET
It was bound to happen. ESPN is investigating an offensive headline reference New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin that was posted on its mobile site last night. The worldwide leader in sports coverage apologized for running a story under the headline “Chink in the Armor” after the player failed to lead the Knicks to their eighth straight win. As the Twittersphere went wild flagging the insensitive comment, ESPN apologized for the “mistake.” But that wasn't the only oops moment: it turns out a commentator made the same error on television.