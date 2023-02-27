Laid-Off Musk Loyalist Who Slept in Office Regrets Nothing: ‘I’m Deeply Proud’
STUCK IN STOCKHOLM
Even after her first night in a real bed in months, former Twitter executive Esther Crawford hasn’t lost her cult-like love for the company. “The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake,” Crawford tweeted Sunday night, a day after she was unceremoniously laid off. Last November, Crawford posted a photo of herself sleeping in the office after Elon Musk’s takeover to show her dedication to the company, to wide ridicule. Even though she lost her job and her dignity, Crawford has doubled down on her devotion and doesn’t regret a thing. “Those who jeer & mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena,” she added. “I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos. 💙”