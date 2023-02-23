CHEAT SHEET
    Another Major Government Agency Bans TikTok

    CRACKING DOWN

    Katie Hawkinson

    A sign outside the TikTok office in California.

    Mike Blake/Reuters

    The European Union Commission has banned TikTok from any device used by employees for work purposes. The move, announced Thursday, was an effort to protect the EU Commission against cybersecurity attacks, according to officials. It comes after the U.S. Congress and dozens of U.S. state governments made similar moves to ban the video-sharing app from official devices. Caroline Greer, a public policy official for TikTok, tweeted that the ban is “misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions.” She added that the company has requested a meeting with EU officials to “set the record straight.”

