    Newspaper Stops Publishing After Employee Embezzlement

    A 40-year-old weekly newspaper in Oregon has laid off its entire staff and stopped publishing after it was discovered that an employee had embezzled tens of thousands of dollars, The New York Times reports. The Eugene Weekly is still posting articles online, with the help of volunteers, while police investigate the theft that the owner says has left its finances in “shambles.” The employee allegedly left $70,000 worth of bills unpaid and didn’t deposit funds into worker retirement accounts.

