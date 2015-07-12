Eurozone Talks Stretch Past Deadline

Eurozone leaders continued talks on a third bailout deal for Greece into Monday morning in Brussels, missing a self-imposed midnight deadline to prevent a Greek exit from the euro. Urging Greek officials to act quickly, Eurozone finance ministers proposed a list of measures including giving international creditors full oversight of draft legislation in Athens, a temporary Greek time-out from the eurozone and transferring proceeds from privatizations of Greek assets worth 50 billion euros into a fund to help pay down the country's more than 300 billion euros in debt. The draft list angered some Greek officials, who deemed the proposals as humiliating to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his Syriza government. Eurozone finance ministers also called on Greek Parliament to pass a set of reforms by Wednesday, July 15.
