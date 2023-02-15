Charges Dropped Against NewsNation Journalist Arrested During Ohio Derailment Presser
VINDICATED
Evan Lambert, the NewsNation reporter arrested while reporting from a press conference on the Ohio train derailment, had all charges dropped on Tuesday after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said his “conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter.” Lambert was arrested after officials complained that he was talking live on camera during the press conference. Ohio National Guard leader John Harris accused Lambert of “aggressively lurching” at him during the confrontation, however body-cam footage appeared to show Harris pushing Lambert in the chest first. In a statement Wednesday, Lambert said: “Anyone who knows me will attest to the fact that I do not want nor relish in any of this extra attention. To all who have shared the video of the harassment, then excessive force, then unjust and illegal arrest, I thank you.” He said charges of resisting arrest and criminal trespass should never have been filed. “I will be OK. I will also continue to do my job... I also hope what happened to me shines further attention on the people of East Palestine, who rightly have questions about their safety in light of an environmental hazard,” he added.