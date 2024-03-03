Even Biden’s 2020 Voters Think He’s Too Old to Do the Job
NOT GETTING ANY YOUNGER
Another month, another poll indicating a large chunk of voters think Joe Biden is too old to serve another term as president. The latest poll, from The New York Times, showed that 61 percent of Biden’s own 2020 voters think he’s “just too old” to do the job effectively, presenting another barrier to the president’s reelection bid. The issue was of such concern to 19 percent of Biden’s 2020 voters that they don’t think he’s capable of handling the job at all, according to the Times. Concerns about Biden’s age have percolated for awhile, though they grew rampant last month after special counsel Robert Hur’s report called Biden “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” The issue has not plagued former President Donald Trump to the same extent, who was previously the oldest person to be president before Biden. Only 21 percent of voters said they strongly agreed that Trump was “just too old” to govern effectively.