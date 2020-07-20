CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    What to Shop From Everlane’s First-of-Its-Kind Sale

    SUMMER STYLE

    Daniel Modlin

    Commerce Staff Writer

    Everlane is one of our favorite clothing brands. They make a great pair of jeans, chinos, and well, almost anything I can think of. But one thing I really rely on the brand for is summer clothing. Everlane has excellent linen options that are breathable, lightweight, and stylized to perfection. To help you save big on this sale, we’ve rounded up some of our Everlane summer favorites that just so happen to be discounted, now. 

    Linen Short-Sleeve Standard Fit Shirt: I love this button down shirt so much, it’s the only one I’ll wear on a Zoom call. It’s made of linen so it’s really breathable, and perfect for the beach, too. 

    Linen Short-Sleeve Standard Fit Shirt

    Buy on Everlane$27

    Air Chino 7” Short: Is it just me or is finding a pair of (non-athletic) shorts kind of difficult? I love the cut on these, and there is enough room in the seat to sit comfortably without any worrying. 

    Air Chino 7” Short

    Buy on Everlane$31

    Linen Short Sleeve Jumpsuit: Jumpsuits are in. And this one is super cute. It is light and airy, making it a perfect summer staple and it comes in three different and unique colorways. 

    Linen Short Sleeve Jumpsuit

    Buy on Everlane$66

    Air Cami: This cami boasts a relaxed fit and is super light as well. It has a rounded V-neck and a curved hem. It’s easy to dress up or down, depending on where you're headed. 

    Air Cami

    Buy on Everlane$21

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.