What to Shop From Everlane’s First-of-Its-Kind Sale
Everlane is one of our favorite clothing brands. They make a great pair of jeans, chinos, and well, almost anything I can think of. But one thing I really rely on the brand for is summer clothing. Everlane has excellent linen options that are breathable, lightweight, and stylized to perfection. To help you save big on this sale, we’ve rounded up some of our Everlane summer favorites that just so happen to be discounted, now.
Linen Short-Sleeve Standard Fit Shirt: I love this button down shirt so much, it’s the only one I’ll wear on a Zoom call. It’s made of linen so it’s really breathable, and perfect for the beach, too.
Air Chino 7” Short: Is it just me or is finding a pair of (non-athletic) shorts kind of difficult? I love the cut on these, and there is enough room in the seat to sit comfortably without any worrying.
Linen Short Sleeve Jumpsuit: Jumpsuits are in. And this one is super cute. It is light and airy, making it a perfect summer staple and it comes in three different and unique colorways.
Air Cami: This cami boasts a relaxed fit and is super light as well. It has a rounded V-neck and a curved hem. It’s easy to dress up or down, depending on where you're headed.
