Forget Black Friday—Everlane’s Holiday Sale Is the Perfect Gift Destination
SUSTAINABLE DIGS
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Run, don’t walk–right now, Everlane has discounted everything on site. Regularly priced items are all 25% off, while there are even deeper savings on sale items. Everlane is a great style-forward destination for versatile and sustainable clothing for men and women. Whether gifting or scoring cold-weather items for yourself, now is the time to snatch up cold-weather and holiday essentials while getting the sitewide discount.
Some of our picks include warm merino turtlenecks, a perfect office or weekend cardigan, and a smart alpaca crew. In men’s best sellers, check out the uniform button-down (every NYC tech-bro has a few because they elevate denim at work or on a date), cashmere crews, highly-rated brushed flannel shirts to live in, and so much more. If you’re unsure what to buy, Everlane has a gift guide to help select from the brand's top-selling items, like cashmere beanies, alpaca scarves, backpacks, and more.
The items I’ve purchased from Everlane have held up for years. Tip: read the reviews on sizing, as the sizes seem to run big at times. Happy bargain hunting!
Everlane 25% off sitewide
