    Forget Black Friday—Everlane's Holiday Sale Is the Perfect Gift Destination

    Erica Radol

    Scouted Staff Writer

    Run, don’t walk–right now, Everlane has discounted everything on site. Regularly priced items are all 25% off, while there are even deeper savings on sale items. Everlane is a great style-forward destination for versatile and sustainable clothing for men and women. Whether gifting or scoring cold-weather items for yourself, now is the time to snatch up cold-weather and holiday essentials while getting the sitewide discount.

    Some of our picks include warm merino turtlenecks, a perfect office or weekend cardigan, and a smart alpaca crew. In men’s best sellers, check out the uniform button-down (every NYC tech-bro has a few because they elevate denim at work or on a date), cashmere crews, highly-rated brushed flannel shirts to live in, and so much more. If you’re unsure what to buy, Everlane has a gift guide to help select from the brand's top-selling items, like cashmere beanies, alpaca scarves, backpacks, and more.

    The items I’ve purchased from Everlane have held up for years. Tip: read the reviews on sizing, as the sizes seem to run big at times. Happy bargain hunting!

