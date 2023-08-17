Luke Valentine Blames His Racial Slur on... Sleep Deprivation
THAT’S A NEW ONE
Ousted Big Brother contestant Luke Valentine has, once again, attempted to explain himself after using the N-word on the show, this time blaming his racism on “psychological distress.” “It was about a week of malnutrition, a week of sleep deprivation. I was getting probably two-and-a-half hours of sleep,” he said during an Instagram Live video Wednesday from Cuba, where he says he has been washing dishes for a living. “I do, obviously, regret the mistake of that slip up.” However, Valentine said he felt like a slap on the wrist would’ve been a better form of punishment rather than getting kicked off the show. He said he also didn’t understand why it was acceptable for a Black person to say the N-word, while he could not. Otherwise, the former reality star said the show was “the most fun he ever had in [his] life” and that he now feels like “a king without a kingdom.”