Ex-Boyfriend Arrested After Missing Texas Woman Turns Up Dead
SAD END
Authorities found the body of a woman who was missing for 10 days in Texas over the weekend, with local cops arresting a man identified by friends as the 20-year-old’s ex-boyfriend. Madeline Pantoja vanished after returning home to her apartment from a night out on May 1o, with her keys, phone and car left behind. Family reported Pantoja missing and massive search ensued, with a GoFundMe raising $26,000 to help bring her home. Pantoja’s body was discovered Saturday in a rural area just outside the city limits of Midland, Texas, where she lived, and cops arrested and charged 24-year-old Mario Juan Chacon Jr. with her murder the same day. Friends told local media that Chacon was Pantoja’s ex, and Pantoja’s neighbors told authorities they heard arguing from her apartment the night she went missing. Loved ones have reportedly said Pantoja and Chacon used to live together, and that he still had a key to her apartment.