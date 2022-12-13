Ex-CNN Producer Pleads Guilty to Sex Crime Involving 9-Year-Old Girl
‘TRAINING’
A former CNN producer accepted a plea deal in federal court on Monday after he was accused of sexually abusing a child at his Vermont ski home, having lured her and her mother there across state lines for “sexual training,” according to CT Insider. John Griffin, 45, was arrested last December, and shortly after was fired by CNN, where he had worked for eight years. On Monday, he admitted to a charge of “using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to knowingly persuade, induce, entice and coerce minors into engaging in unlawful sexual activity,” court filings reflect. Another two charges against him were dropped as part of the deal. In an indictment, prosecutors wrote that Griffin paid more than $3,000 to transport a Nevada mother and her 9-year-old daughter to Boston in July 2020. He picked them up and drove them to his home in Ludlow, where the girl was instructed to engage in “unlawful sexual activity,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont said. Griffin had met the woman on a BDSM and fetish site, and had swapped texts with her, writing in one message that “when handled appropriately, a woman is a woman regardless of her age,” according to the indictment. The 45-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced in March, and faces a sentence of between 10 years and life.