Ex-Miami-Dade Mayor: Miami Mayor ‘Not Qualified to Be Anything’
HOMETOWN FEUD
There’s apparently no love lost between the former mayor of Miami-Dade County, Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), and the current mayor of the City of Miami Francis Suarez, a fellow Republican and newly minted presidential candidate. Fox News asked Gimenez about his view on his former colleague, who filed paperwork on Wednesday to seek the GOP 2024 nomination for president, and he did not mince words. “I don't think that he’s qualified to be president of the United States in any way, shape, or form,” Gimenez told Fox & Friends First. “He hasn’t demonstrated the ability to lead any large organization. The City of Miami—he’s a ceremonial mayor of the City of Miami. He has very, very little power.” When asked if the move could be a quest for the vice-presidential slot, Gimenez didn’t hold back: “Look, he’s not qualified to be VP. He’s not qualified to be anything.” Gimenez served as mayor of Miami-Dade County, which is composed partly of the city of Miami, from 2011 to 2020 before his election to Congress.