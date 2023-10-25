Ex-NBA Star Dwight Howard Denies Georgia Man’s Claims of Sexual Assault
‘TRUTH TO LIGHT’
Dwight Howard is seeking to dismiss a civil lawsuit brought against him by a Georgia man who alleges the former NBA star sexually assaulted and battered him in July 2021. The man, identified as Stephen Harper, also accuses Howard of false imprisonment and “intentional infliction of emotional distress.” In court documents obtained by ESPN, Howard, 37, denied the lawsuit’s claims, and said that “consensual sexual activity” had taken place between him and the man. “What was a private consensual encounter was made public for profit and Mr. Howard looks forward to bringing the truth to light in a court of law,” an attorney for the athlete told ESPN. “The truth is Mr. Howard blocked (the alleged victim) on social media and then was confronted with two options—pay to protect his reputation or have a fabricated story made public.” Howard, an eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.