Ex-NHL Player Hired by Russian Hockey Team After Sex-Crime Sentencing
‘SECOND CHANCE’
Former National Hockey League player Reid Boucher has signed a one-year contract with a Russian team in the Kontinental Hockey League, according to the Detroit Free Press. Boucher, who played in the NHL from 2013 to 2018, was fired from another team in the KHL in February, following his sentencing of probation in a Michigan sex-crimes case involving a minor. Last year, Boucher pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct over a 2011 incident, in which he, then 17, was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl on multiple occasions. Despite that, Boucher has been hired by the team Avangard Omsk, which said in a statement that he had made a “mistake.” The general manager added: “Reid pled guilty. It has been a while since that time, and our club decided to give Reid a second chance. Everyone deserves it.” In January, The Athletic reported that two women had accused Boucher of attempting to solicit inappropriate pictures from them as teenagers.