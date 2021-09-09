Trump Press Sec Who Gave Zero Briefings Will Finally Speak... in Her Own Memoir
IRONY IS DEAD
After a nine-month stint as White House press secretary without ever holding a formal press briefing, Stephanie Grisham seems finally ready to provide some answers. Grisham will release her own White House memoir, I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House, on Oct. 5, Axios reports. The book marks a major shift in the wave of ex-Trump staff memoirs released in the last few years, as Grisham held top jobs with both President Trump (press secretary, communications director) and First Lady Melania Trump (chief of staff, press secretary). “When I heard this, all I could think about was Stephanie surrounded by a lake of gasoline, striking a match with a grin on her face,” a source told Axios.
Grisham resigned from her positions with the first lady on the evening of Jan. 6, 2021.