Ex-Soldier Allegedly Printed Flyers Threatening to Kill Pro-Trump Protesters in Florida
‘AN ARMED COMMUNITY’
An ex-U.S. Army soldier has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kidnap and attack Trump supporters during demonstrations planned at the Florida state Capitol building on Sunday. “This is an armed coup and can only be stopped by an armed community. If you’re afraid to die fighting the enemy, stay in bed and live,” a flyer made by Daniel Alan Baker said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida says 33-year-old Baker made the threats online and encouraged people to join him.
Baker, who calls himself an anarchist and participated in Black Lives Matter protests over summer, was dishonorably discharged from the military in 2007 after he went AWOL ahead of being sent to Iraq. He also allegedly joined a terrorist group in Syria in 2017. Law enforcement agencies have warned of pro-Trump protests planned at all 50 state capitols leading up to Joe Biden’s inauguration.