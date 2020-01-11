CHEAT SHEET
Extreme Weather Sweeps the Southern U.S.
Authorities in Louisiana have confirmed the deaths of three people due to extreme weather, according to the Associated Press. The bodies of an elderly couple were found near a demolished mobile home and another victim was killed by a falling tree in the Bossier Parish in the northwest part of the state. The National Weather Service also issued rare winter tornado warnings in Mississippi. Reports of widespread damage from strong winds were reported in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee, where trains were blown off the tracks.