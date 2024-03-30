Ezra Miller’s Role in Superhero Series Seemingly Recast Amid Controversies

Actor Ezra Miller appears to have been recast from their voice acting role in an animated Amazon Prime series, following the string of scandals that have surfaced around them in recent years.

Miller voiced the mad scientist District Attorney Sinclair in the first season of the animated superhero series Invincible in 2021. But they haven’t returned to voice the character in the second season, which premiered in November. Instead, the character D.A. Sinclair is voiced by actor Eric Bauza, whose credits include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ben 10: Omniverse, and Rick and Morty.

The apparent recast follows years of arrests and allegations against Miller. The Flash actor has been accused of grooming, assault, abuse, and harassment in multiple incidents since 2020, some of which were caught on video or landed in court.

Amazon Studios’ decision to recast Miller stands in contrast to DC Studios, which allowed Miller to stay in their role as The Flash even as fans called for them to be recast over the controversies.

Miller’s only statement in response to the allegations and incidents, released in August 2022, apologized for their actions and said they had started “ongoing treatment” for “complex mental health issues.”