Iowa Teen Pleads Guilty to Murdering Spanish Teacher Over Bad Grades
Willard Miller of Fairfield, Iowa, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to the November 2021 murder of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Miller’s classmate Jeremy Goodale also stands accused of killing Graber, with his hearing is set to begin later Tuesday, according to CBS 2 Iowa. Prosecutors allege the two killed Graber over poor grades in her class. According to the terms of the plea deal, prosecutors will recommend a minimum of 30 years behind bars and a maximum of life with the possibility of parole for Miller. He will not face a mandatory life sentence without parole because he was 16 when the crime occurred, according to CBS 2.