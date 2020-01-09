Families Plan to Sue Long Island School District After Teacher Compares Photo of Black Children to Monkeys
Parents of four black students at a Long Island high school are reportedly preparing to file a lawsuit after a teacher wrote the caption “Monkey Do” above an image of their children and then showed it to the class in a slide show. NBC News reports the students and parents filed a notice of claim, in which a lawyer representing the families said the image was altered to compare the students to monkeys or gorillas, and violated their civil rights. NBC New York reports the photo was taken during a Longwood High School field trip to the Bronx Zoo in November, and the photo appeared weeks later during a slide show after a photo of a gorilla at the zoo, along with the captions “Monkey See” and “Monkey Do.” “What was done here was a willful, intentional attempt to assert racial inferiority of black people,” John Ray, the lawyer for the students and families, told NBC New York. The families of the students are suing for $12 million, and for the teacher responsible for the slide show to be suspended immediately, and eventually fired. Michael Lonergan, superintendent of the Longwood Central School District, called the image “culturally insensitive” and said it was an “unfortunate lapse of judgment” in a statement.