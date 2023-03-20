Family Menaced by Hungry Owl Trying to Eat Pet Parrot
IN A FLAP
A family in New Hampshire worried an owl was going to fly off with their pet parrot when the owl repeatedly smashed into a window to try and get at their beloved bird. Cynthia Auger was celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with her family in the town of Merrimack when she heard a loud bang. Looking outside, she could see “this big, huge owl” sitting in a tree, Auger told WMUR. “The owl started to move a little bit. Then flew, and bang!” Auger said. “We were all just: ‘Oh my gosh, what’s happening?!’” The barred owl smashed into the window multiple times as the parrot, Buddy, was “freaking out” and “squawking, screeching, and flapping around,” Auger said. After flying off, the owl came back the following night, spending hours staring at Buddy.