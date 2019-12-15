Family of British Teen Killed by American Spy Wife Devastated By Footage of Her Driving
The family of Harry Dunn, the British teen who died when his motorcycle was hit by American spy wife Anne Sacoolas, say they were “devastated” to see footage of her driving. The Dunn family has insisted that Sacoolas, who has admitted to driving down the wrong side of a British road last summer when she hit Dunn, return to the U.K. to face possible charges in the incident. Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles, who is in the U.S. to file a lawsuit against the American, was shown footage by ITV News of Sacoolas driving in the U.S. “She’s clearly just going about her normal day, driving and taking the kids to school,” Charles said. “She looks well, she looks calm, the house is all decorated with Christmas stuff—candy canes on the driveway, lights around the tree. She’s just going about doing whatever she would usually do as though nothing’s ever happened. Her life looks so normal and she’s completely wrecked ours.” Sacoolas left the U.K. under diplomatic immunity after being questioned by police over the incident. She has not been formally charged with any crime.