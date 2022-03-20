Family of Slain ‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Stuck in Kyiv
The Ukrainian parents of slain Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins are trapped in the capital city Kyiv, according to the filmmaker’s widower. “Ukrainian refugees need humanitarian corridors. Halyna’s family is trapped in Kyiv because of the danger of travel,” Matt Hutchins tweeted, adding the parents stayed in Kyiv “to prepare for the worst.” Hutchins’ mother Olga is a nurse and decided to stay, he said. “Halyna’s sister, Svetlana, made it safely from Kyiv to Romania with her three yr old daughter and will continue onward to Western Europe,” he wrote. “Parents stayed in Kyiv to prepare for the worst. Mother, Olga, still working as nurse at the hospital where has worked for 30+ years.” The news comes after Hutchins’ husband filed a wrongful death suit against Alec Baldwin over the accidental shooting of his wife while filming Rust.