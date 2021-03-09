Far-Right Social Media Platform Gab Goes Offline Over ‘Security Breach,’ Gets Mad on Twitter

Read it at Twitter
Gab, the social media platform perhaps best known for its strange Twitter posts and being a haven for the far-right, has gone offline. According to the site’s Twitter account, Gab went offline “to investigate a security breach.” “Gab glorifies Jesus Christ and is fighting to protect free speech online for all people,” the post added. Last week, Gab was indeed hacked, according to Wired magazine, with the transparency group Distributed Denial of Secrets promising to release the private data acquired in the breach. Many far-right personalities and adherents of the QAnon conspiracy migrated to Gab after fellow crackpot social media app Parler went offline following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.