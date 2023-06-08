CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Father of Woman Killed in Texas Calls Her Death a ‘Hate Crime’
HEARTBREAKING
Read it at Austin American-Statesman
A Black woman’s father says his daughter’s death outside an Austin-area gas station was a “hate crime.” Akira Ross was allegedly shot by a man who hurled homophobic slurs at her when she stopped at the gas station with her partner and a friend. Ross’ father, Anthony Hill, said his daughter didn’t know Bradley Stanford, but that didn’t stop the suspect from allegedly shouting hateful rhetoric and waving a gun at Ross when she got out of her car. Ross’ partner allegedly filmed the incident on her phone. “Losing a daughter is like swallowing a razor blade,” Hill said. “Nobody wants to deal with that kind of pain.” Cedar Park police have not confirmed whether or not the shooting was a hate crime.