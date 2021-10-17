CHEAT SHEET
Dad of Suspect in British MP’s Fatal Stabbing Worked for Somali PM
The father of the 25-year-old British man suspected of fatally stabbing British MP David Amess on Friday was a former advisor to the prime minister of Somalia, according to the BBC. Harbi Ali Kullane, the father of 25-year-old Ali Harbi Ali, was questioned by police on Saturday over his son’s alleged involvement in the death of Amess, who was stabbed in a church on Friday as he met with constituents. Ali had been previously referred to terrorism officials, but was released from a program that aims to stop vulnerable people from becoming radicalized. It is not known why he left the program. British police alleged that Ali was motivated by Islamic extremism; they have searched several properties in connection with the crime.