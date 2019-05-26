FBI Investigating Multiple Fake Explosives Placed Around Newburgh, New York

The FBI says it is investigating the discovery of “several fake, inert explosive devices” placed around the city of Newburgh, New York, on Sunday. The devices were put in public areas throughout the city, according to the FBI. Newburgh is located about 60 miles north of New York City, and 90 miles south of Albany, it has a population of about 28,000. The FBI said the fake devices pose no threat to public safety, but advise people not to touch a device if they find one.