FBI Raids Home of Tampa City Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak and Journalist Tim Burke
‘TERRIBLE FEELING’
Agents with the FBI executed a search warrant Monday on the Tampa Bay home of City Council member Lynn Hurtak and her husband, former renowned journalist Tim Burke. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the seven agents seized computers, phones and other equipment, but wouldn’t provide any additional information about the raid. Burke, who was the director of video at The Daily Beast from July 2018 to April 2019, said that the agents were there in response to a search warrant with his name on it. He told the Times that they took personal devices, as well as devices that he used for his media company Burke Communications. Burke said he wasn’t sure why the search warrant was out, but that the agents made a mess of their house and damaged property and that it was a “terrible feeling” to be woken up by the FBI.