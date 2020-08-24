FBI: Abduction of Dulce Alavez Was Crime of ‘Opportunity’
WITHOUT A TRACE
It’s been nearly a year since 5-year-old Dulce Alavez was abducted from a New Jersey playground—and the FBI is now saying it was a crime of opportunity. Special Agent Daniel Garrabrant said the kidnapper was likely haunting the area and took Dulce because she left unattended just long enough. “We believe that the target was a child, but it may not necessarily have been Dulce,” Garrabrant said. “We’ve had cases like this across the country where offenders go to places where children are and they would have access to children and they wait for the opportunity.” He said Dulce’s family has cooperated fully with the investigation and he thinks she could still be found. “I’m working under the premise and the assumption that she’s still alive,” he said.