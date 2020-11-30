Judge Partially Advances Lawsuit Against Trump Associate Accused of Laundering Millions From Kazakh Bank

Read it at Law & Crime
A lawsuit accusing Trump associate Felix Sater of laundering millions of money from a Kazakh bank through Trump Organization properties was allowed to advance on Monday. In the ruling, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan wrote that the plaintiffs would need to further demonstrate the “Sater defendants’ deceptive conduct and their justifiable reliance on that conduct in significantly greater detail.” Sater stands accused of funneling money from the BTA Bank, as well as the government of Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty. While the court dismissed charges of fraud and unlawful means conspiracy against Sater, it allowed the suit as a whole to proceed.