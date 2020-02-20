Feds Charge Mich. Man With Threatening to Kill Lawyer for Trump Whistleblower
A Michigan man who emailed one of the attorneys for the whistleblower in President Trump’s impeachment inquiry, calling him a “traitor” who “must die a miserable death,” has reportedly been charged with making a death threat. “We will hunt you down and bleed you out like the pigs you are,” Brittan J. Atkinson wrote to attorney Mark Zaid on Nov. 7, the same day that Trump reportedly read the attorney’s tweets out at a campaign rally. “We have nothing but time, and you are running out of it. Keep looking over your shoulder. We know who you are, where you live, and who you associate with.” Federal laws allow whistleblowers to remain anonymous to protect them, however Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said the name of the alleged whistleblower on the Senate floor earlier this month—despite Justice John Roberts’ refusal to read aloud the impeachment question that contained it. Trump has frequently attacked the whistleblower and has accused the person of “coming in from the Deep State.”