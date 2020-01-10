Feds: Chicago Pastor Defrauded Federal Food Program for Needy Kids to Buy Himself a Bentley
A Chicago pastor is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a federal program intended to feed hungry children and buying himself a Bentley with the money, The Chicago Tribune reports. Rev. Clarence Smith Jr., who leads New Life Impact Church, was indicted for allegedly defrauding the federal Child and Adult Care Food Program by claiming he was providing meals to needy children in his community. Rather than actually providing food, the 46-year-old is accused of inflating the number of meals he served and billing the state almost $1 million—which was paid out to him in July 2016. Smith deposited the checks to his church's bank account, then allegedly withdrew amounts via checks or ATMs to pay for personal expenses—including a $142,000 Bentley, prosecutors say. He allegedly concealed the fraud by telling state officials administering the federal program that records counting how many children he had fed were destroyed in a flood. Smith, who has not been apprehended, reportedly referred questions to his lawyer, who could not be reached for comment.