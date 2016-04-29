CHEAT SHEET

    SUSPICIOUS

    Feds Investigate NY Governor Cuomo’s Inner Circle

    Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed a former aide and other people with close ties to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, The Wall Street Journal reports. The investigation focuses on a Buffalo, New York economic development program, where members of Cuomo’s inner circle allegedly failed to disclose conflicts of interest and improper lobbying. The probe comes in the midst of a similar investigation of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose office has received federal subpoenas over fundraising questions.

