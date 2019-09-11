CHEAT SHEET
‘Perfect Storm’
Félicité Tomlinson, Sister of One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, Died of Accidental Drug Overdose
On Wednesday, an inquest revealed that Félicité Tomlinson, the younger sister of former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, accidentally overdosed on a cocktail of cocaine, Xanax, and oxycodone, according to the BBC. The 18-year-old was found unconscious in her London apartment in March by a friend. The two had snorted cocaine together the night before, and she was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest.
The coroner, Shirley Radcliffe, said at the inquest, “She was an individual who took drugs deliberately and has succumbed to their said effects accidentally. I find no evidence this was a deliberate act to end her life.” Tomlinson supposedly began using drugs following the 2016 death of her mother, Johannah Deakin, who was battling leukemia. The boyband star has not spoken publicly about his sister’s death, with the exception of a tweet from April thanking people for their support. He was not present at the inquest.