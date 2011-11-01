Female Wal-Mart Employees File New Suit

The female employees from Wal-Mart whose bias case was dismissed four months ago aren’t giving in. Lawyers representing the 1.5 million female workers who claimed Wal-Mart stores had discriminated against them filed a new suit on Thursday, limiting their claims to the retail chain’s California stores. They vowed to follow up with an “armada” of other discrimination cases in specific regions across the country, in place of the national class-action suit that was rejected by the Supreme Court in late June 2010. The court dismissed the original suit because it didn’t satisfy certain class-action rules. It was thus never determined whether Wal-Mart had in fact discriminated against the women, only that the women could not move forward with their case as a single class.
