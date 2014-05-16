FIFA President: Qatar a ‘Mistake’

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at The Telegraph
Breaking news: Qatar is hot in the summer. Fifa President Sepp Blatter admitted Friday that the decision to have Qatar host the 2022 World Cup “was a mistake” given its incredibly hot climate. As a result, it is believed the tournament will be moved to the winter to avoid the heat. “You know, one makes a lot of mistakes in life,” he said in an interview with Swiss TV channel RTS. “The technical report indicated clearly that it was too hot in summer, but despite that the executive committee decided, with quite a big majority, that the tournament would be in Qatar.” He also argued that despite rumors, Qatar did not “buy” the tournament, but admitted that “it was due to political considerations.”