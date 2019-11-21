‘AND HERE WE ARE’
Fiona Hill: I Told Sondland ‘This Is All Going to Blow Up’
Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill testified to Congress that she told U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland that “this is all going to blow up.” “I actually said to him: ‘Who put you in charge of Ukraine?’ and I’ll admit I was a bit rude. And that’s when he told me the president, which shut me up... He was being involved in a domestic political errand, and we were being involved in national security foreign policy and those two things had just diverged,” Hill told lawmakers during the public impeachment hearing on Thursday. “I said to him, ‘Ambassador Sondland, I think this is all going to blow up’—and here we are.”
She also described how Sondland told her he was reporting directly to President Trump, Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on a directive involving Ukraine that was separate from the official channels Hill was involved in. Sondland also testified before Congress on Wednesday, tying Trump, Pompeo, and Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani to an effort to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.