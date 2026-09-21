Fishing Boat Makes Jaw-Dropping Military Catch

A rising tide left a group of tourists stranded on a beach in Oregon while they were trying to take a “dramatic” photo. The three visitors headed down to Tillamook County cove on the Pacific coast on Wednesday, clambering down a rocky path and then through a cave before reaching the beach where the waters eventually cut off their escape. Local fire chief Jeff McBrayer said authorities received a distress call just before 4 p.m., made via satellite call due to a lack of cell service on the beach. McBrayer’s department dispatched a drone to assess the situation and saw that the group had spelled out “SOS” in the sand with a bundle of sticks. Authorities then sent out a rescue crew who were able to reach the tourists, who had been left wet and cold by the ordeal, before hypothermia set in. “You have to ask a local or check a tide app on a phone for tide information,” McBrayer said. “Because, when people are stranded there, we may not be able to get to them,” he added.
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- 1Tourists’ Attempt to Take ‘Dramatic’ Pic Goes Horribly WrongCUT OFFThe photo stunt cropped out the group’s only way home.
- 2Rock Band Cancels Gig After ‘Unexpected Medical Emergency’SHOW STOPPERThe group has pulled out of a major festival, saying its bassist’s health came first.
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- 3Fishing Boat Makes Jaw-Dropping Military CatchTHE BIG ONEThe bizarre find was made near an Air Force base.
- 4Archeologists Uncover Stunning Secret Buried for 2,000 YearsPET PROJECTThe ancient artwork shows how some things have always been the same.
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- 5Cruise Ship Goes Into Lockdown Over Scary Emergency at SeaALL AT SEAPassengers were ordered to return to their cabins.
- 6Rock Star Dies at 45 After Health BattleBRAVE FIGHTThe pop-punk guitarist and lyricist died in his sleep over the weekend.
- 7Hunter, 74, Allegedly Kills Woman He Thought Was a DeerSHOOTING TRAGEDYWalter Moorhead was arrested following the shooting.
- 8Legendary NFL Boss Dies at 84LEGEND LOSTThe football executive was a major force behind a two-time Super Bowl champion team.
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- 9‘Sopranos’ Star, 54, Detained by Customs Over Brass KnucklesFASHION EMERGENCY“But they didn’t catch any of the knives in the bags,” said the actress.
- 10Pop Star Melts Down on Stage as Drones Derail ConcertTEMPER TANTRUMThe Putin-loving star was once barred from Ukraine for three years.
Papa Roach has canceled their appearance at a major rock festival after bassist Tobin Esperance suffered an “unexpected” medical emergency. The Noughties rock favorite was set to perform at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, but announced it would withdraw after receiving medical advice. “After careful consideration and advice from medical professionals, Papa Roach bassist Tobin Esperance will be unable to perform this weekend due to an unexpected emergency,” the band said on Instagram. “Therefore, we will not be able to perform at this year’s Louder Than Life Festival and wish everyone the best.” The group said Esperance’s health was now its “immediate concern” and asked fans to respect his privacy. “We look forward to welcoming him back on stage in November and appreciate the continued support and respect for his privacy during this time,” it added. Papa Roach formed in 1993 and shot to global fame with its triple-platinum 2000 album Infest.
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Fishing Boat Makes Jaw-Dropping Military Catch
A charter boat that was fishing off the coast of the Florida Panhandle discovered a 10-foot military drone believed to be a clone of a notorious Iranian design. Hot Spots Charters, which operates out of Pensacola, shared an image of the drone on its Facebook page alongside the rest of its haul. “Great 6 hour day today with this crew! If anyone is looking for their drone, please call Hot Spots!” Captain Daniel Arsenault wrote. Later, the company followed up with a post saying, “The black suvs came and got their drone, all is good!” The drone was found near Eglin Air Force Base, where a spokesperson confirmed that an unspecified type of drone had gone missing during a test. The drone appeared to be an FLM 136, a clone of the Iranian Shahed-136 that has figured prominently in the wars in Ukraine and Iran. The drones, which are produced in Arizona, are 9.9 feet long with a wingspan of 8.2 feet, and weigh 70 pounds.
Archeologists have uncovered a remarkable Roman mosaic that appears to immortalize two household pets — a cat named Emerald and a dog called Ocean. The 2,000-year-old artwork was discovered inside a villa beneath the ancient harbor city of Adramytteion on Turkey’s Aegean coast, Live Science reported. Dating to the late second or third century A.D., the 16-by-12ft mosaic contains 15 scenes featuring animals, mythological figures and a central image resembling Medusa. But only two animals are named. Emerald, written in Greek above a pale-coloured cat lounging on a blue-green cushion, may have been a cherished household pet. Ocean appears mid-run or leap, with his name possibly reflecting the coastal city where he lived. Researcher Hüseyin Özgen said in his study in the Journal of Mosaic Research that the names suggest the animals had personal significance to the villa’s residents. He also suggested the owner may have been a merchant with North African connections, which could explain Emerald’s name. Researchers excavated the villa in 2025 and early 2026.
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A cruise ship was plunged into lockdown off the coast of California after a passenger went overboard. The man was reported missing from Carnival Panorama as it sailed back to Long Beach on Saturday after a tour of the Mexican coast. Crew told passengers to return to their cabins, where they remained for roughly an hour before learning what had happened. “The team has completed the review of our man overboard cameras,” a crew member told passengers. “Sadly, we’ve been able to confirm that the guest has gone overboard. Local authorities will continue the search and rescue.” The man, who has not been publicly identified, has not yet been found. Carnival said his family, who were traveling with him, have been notified and are receiving support. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones,” a spokesperson said. Fellow passenger Michael Bedwell expressed his shock at the news. “I’ve done a lot of cruises here and never had anything like this done before,” he said. “We didn’t really know what was going on. They just kept saying they are looking for a person and now we know he jumped overboard, I guess.”
The lead guitarist of Florida pop-punk act New Found Glory has died after a battle with brain cancer. Chad Gilbert, who was a founding member of the band, died in his sleep on Sunday. He was 45. His fellow bandmates Ian Grushka, Jordan Pundik, and Stephen Klein paid tribute in a social media post announcing his death. “He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished,” they wrote. “We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went,” they added. Gilbert revealed his brain cancer diagnosis six months ago, after doctors had previously diagnosed him with liver cancer in 2021. He also performed as both a vocalist and guitarist on tracks by fellow pop-punk act Fall Out Boy, and was previously in a relationship with Hayley Williams, lead singer of Paramore, to whom he was briefly married between 2016 and 2017.
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A 74-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly killing a woman he mistook for a deer while on a hunting trip. Walter Moorhead, of Salisbury, Maryland, is accused of shooting and killing a 39-year-old woman while hunting in a field near Ellendale, Delaware, on Friday. Investigators say the victim was walking through the field with a man and two children when Moorhead, who was positioned in a hunting ground blind—a structure that hides a hunter’s appearance—fired at her with his rifle after believing she was a deer. The woman, who has not been identified pending her family being notified, received medical treatment from Delaware State troopers at the scene, but was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Moorhead has since been charged with manslaughter recklessly causing the death of another person, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and three counts of reckless endangering in the first degree. He was released on bail after posting a $43,000 cash bond. The Delaware State Police said the shooting remains under investigation and asked anyone with information about the incident to call its homicide unit.
Ernie Accorsi, the veteran NFL executive who helped build the New York Giants team that accomplished one of the greatest comebacks in Super Bowl history, has died at 84. The Giants announced that Accorsi died on Saturday surrounded by loved ones, according to ESPN. Accorsi served in various front-office roles over four decades with the NFL, including as general manager of three teams. He started as general manager of the then-Baltimore Colts from 1982 to 1983, then for the Cleveland Browns from 1985 to 1992. Accorsi then became the Giants’ general manager in 1998, where he set up the framework for a team that would go on to win two Super Bowls. In 2004, Accorsi hired head coach Tom Coughlin and pulled off a draft-day trade for quarterback Eli Manning. Accorsi also drafted other franchise icons, including Justin Tuck, Osi Umenyiora, and Brandon Jacobs, before retiring in 2006—two years before the team he helped assemble won its first of two Super Bowls. “Ernie helped shape the course of New York Giants history through his vision, leadership, and unwavering belief in building a championship organization,” Giants owner John Mara said in a statement. “His legacy will forever be part of the Giants, and he will be greatly missed.”
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Drea de Matteo was detained by airport customs in Paris after officials found brass knuckles in her luggage. The 54-year-old actress, best known for playing Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos, was headed to walk the runway at an OnlyFans event during London Fashion Week. “I got detained in customs. They brought me up to a nice little jail cell area,” she told Page Six. “But if you were to get semi-arrested or detained anywhere in the world, I’d have to say that Paris is the place to do it because they were lovely. They were actually very apologetic because they felt like it was ridiculous. They had to do it. It’s the law. But they didn’t catch any of the knives in the bags, which was even more f---ing insane.” De Matteo also told Page Six about the financial freedom OnlyFans has given her, saying, “Fashion designers are real free thinkers, independent artists, always bending the rules. OnlyFans speaks to that. It’s the ultimate freedom.”
Putin-boosting pop star Lolita was caught on camera absolutely losing it over air raid alarms that put an end to her concert in Sochi. In footage of the disrupted performance, Lolita, 62, stops singing midway through a phrase, and storms away from the microphone. She can be heard saying “Stop!” twice while pacing around the stage ranting in Russian about the inconvenience of the evacuation. She then says, “Goddammit, I am so f---king sick of them.” Despite growing up in Kyiv, the singer is a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war on Ukraine. In 2017 she was banned from entering Ukraine over a 2015 performance she gave in Russian-annexed Crimea, and in 2023 Ukraine issued sanctions against her over her support for Russia’s invasion of the country. The video, which is circulating on social media, has drawn widespread criticism from Russia’s critics.