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1

Hunter, 74, Allegedly Kills Woman He Thought Was a Deer

SHOOTING TRAGEDY
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 09.21.26 4:56AM EDT 
Walter Moorhead.
Delaware State Police

A 74-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly killing a woman he mistook for a deer while on a hunting trip. Walter Moorhead, of Salisbury, Maryland, is accused of shooting and killing a 39-year-old woman while hunting in a field near Ellendale, Delaware, on Friday. Investigators say the victim was walking through the field with a man and two children when Moorhead, who was positioned in a hunting ground blind—a structure that hides a hunter’s appearance—fired at her with his rifle after believing she was a deer. The woman, who has not been identified pending her family being notified, received medical treatment from Delaware State troopers at the scene, but was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Moorhead has since been charged with manslaughter recklessly causing the death of another person, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and three counts of reckless endangering in the first degree. He was released on bail after posting a $43,000 cash bond. The Delaware State Police said the shooting remains under investigation and asked anyone with information about the incident to call its homicide unit.

Read it at ABC News

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2
Legendary NFL Boss Dies at 84
LEGEND LOST
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.20.26 9:27PM EDT 
ernie accorsi
Nov 14, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Former New York Giants GM Ernie Accorsi speaks at his induction ceremony into the Giants Ring of Honor during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports Ed Mulholland/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ernie Accorsi, the veteran NFL executive who helped build the New York Giants team that accomplished one of the greatest comebacks in Super Bowl history, has died at 84. The Giants announced that Accorsi died on Saturday surrounded by loved ones, according to ESPN. Accorsi served in various front-office roles over four decades with the NFL, including as general manager of three teams. He started as general manager of the then-Baltimore Colts from 1982 to 1983, then for the Cleveland Browns from 1985 to 1992. Accorsi then became the Giants’ general manager in 1998, where he set up the framework for a team that would go on to win two Super Bowls. In 2004, Accorsi hired head coach Tom Coughlin and pulled off a draft-day trade for quarterback Eli Manning. Accorsi also drafted other franchise icons, including Justin Tuck, Osi Umenyiora, and Brandon Jacobs, before retiring in 2006—two years before the team he helped assemble won its first of two Super Bowls. “Ernie helped shape the course of New York Giants history through his vision, leadership, and unwavering belief in building a championship organization,” Giants owner John Mara said in a statement. “His legacy will forever be part of the Giants, and he will be greatly missed.”

Read it at ESPN

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Partner update

Worried Your VPN is Spying on You? This One Doesn’t and It’s 70% Off Today
BLOCKED
AD BY Proton
Updated 09.18.26 9:42AM EDT 
Published 09.18.26 9:34AM EDT 
A man lounging poolside on a striped towel uses a laptop displaying the Proton VPN app, connected to a Switzerland server, with sunglasses resting beside him and turquoise pool water in the background.
Proton VPN

A VPN should protect your online privacy by encrypting your internet traffic so you can browse privately. But your VPN could be spying on you. According to a Proton study, 85% of VPN apps available in the US contain trackers. More troubling is that several of the VPN apps are owned by companies in foreign countries like China that are legally required to share data with their government. You deserve a VPN that actually protects you. Proton VPN is the transparent alternative.

This Swiss-based company operates under some of the strictest data protection laws in the world. Proton VPN has a no-logs policy, meaning it never records, tracks, or stores your browsing activity. Your data isn’t sold, monetized, or handed over to foreign governments. On top of that, it’s open source (anyone can view the code) and independently audited by third-parties.

With over 20,000 servers across 140 countries, Proton VPN also boasts an extensive server network with high-speed connections. Plus, Proton VPN has a built-in ad and malware blocker that stops ads, trackers, phishing scams, and malicious websites.

New users can sign up today and save 70% off a two-year plan. There is also a free version of Proton VPN if you’re still on the fence.

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Want to ensure your privacy beyond browsing? Try Proton Unlimited. It bundles Proton’s privacy tools into one subscription: encrypted email with Proton Mail, private browsing with Proton VPN, 500 GB of secure storage with Proton Drive, and password protection with Proton Pass.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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3
‘Sopranos’ Star, 54, Detained by Customs Over Brass Knuckles
FASHION EMERGENCY
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.20.26 5:03PM EDT 
Michael Imperioli as Christopher Moltisanti and Drea de Matteo as Adriana La Cerva star in HBO's hit television series, "The Sopranos".
Michael Imperioli as Christopher Moltisanti and Drea de Matteo as Adriana La Cerva star in HBO's hit television series, "The Sopranos". Getty Images/Getty Images

Drea de Matteo was detained by airport customs in Paris after officials found brass knuckles in her luggage. The 54-year-old actress, best known for playing Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos, was headed to walk the runway at an OnlyFans event during London Fashion Week. “I got detained in customs. They brought me up to a nice little jail cell area,” she told Page Six. “But if you were to get semi-arrested or detained anywhere in the world, I’d have to say that Paris is the place to do it because they were lovely. They were actually very apologetic because they felt like it was ridiculous. They had to do it. It’s the law. But they didn’t catch any of the knives in the bags, which was even more f---ing insane.” De Matteo also told Page Six about the financial freedom OnlyFans has given her, saying, “Fashion designers are real free thinkers, independent artists, always bending the rules. OnlyFans speaks to that. It’s the ultimate freedom.”

Read it at Page Six

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4
Pop Star Melts Down on Stage in Wild Video of Drones Derailing Concert
TEMPER TANTRUM
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Updated 09.21.26 3:35AM EDT 
Published 09.20.26 6:09PM EDT 
Pop star Lolita melts down on stage.
Pop star Lolita melts down on stage. X

Putin-boosting pop star Lolita was caught on camera absolutely losing it over air raid alarms that put an end to her concert in Sochi. In footage of the disrupted performance, Lolita, 62, stops singing midway through a phrase, and storms away from the microphone. She can be heard saying “Stop!” twice while pacing around the stage ranting in Russian about the inconvenience of the evacuation. She then says, “Goddammit, I am so f---king sick of them.” Despite growing up in Kyiv, the singer is a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war on Ukraine. In 2017 she was banned from entering Ukraine over a 2015 performance she gave in Russian-annexed Crimea, and in 2023 Ukraine issued sanctions against her over her support for Russia’s invasion of the country. The video, which is circulating on social media, has drawn widespread criticism from Russia’s critics.

Read it at X.com

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Skip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home Gym
LOCK IN
Scouted Staff
Published 09.04.26 2:05PM EDT 
Woman performing a standing cable press on the BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE home gym in a garage gym setup, with a treadmill, dumbbells, and workout bench visible in the background.
BowFlex

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.

From squats to presses to cable rows, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym lets you do over 70 exercises for strength and mobility in one sleek machine. Out of the box, it starts with 210 pounds of resistance in the form of rods that can be adjusted in five-pound increments. If needed, you can upgrade to 410 pounds of resistance.

Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
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The seat can be adjusted for comfort and completely removed when you’re doing standing moves like leg kickbacks. It’s incredibly easy to switch between exercises with little downtime. Plus, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym comes with a curved bar (excellent for lat pulldowns) and an extension system for leg workouts.

At just under 7 by 7 feet, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym fits into a spare room or corner without taking over the whole space. Plus, no power outlet, fussy WiFi setup, or wall mounting is needed. Just you, the machine, and your favorite playlist.

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5
Actress Shares Alarming Message After Opening Up About PTSD Struggle
TROUBLING POST
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.20.26 11:29AM EDT 
Kate Beckinsale attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kate Beckinsale attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Arturo Holmes/Arturo Holmes, FilmMagic

Kate Beckinsale shared deeply concerning posts on social media Sunday morning, weeks after she opened up about her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder. “congratulations you won i give up,” the 53-year-old Pearl Harbor actress posted to her Instagram story, with a photo of a street and a rainbow. The British star then posted a black square with the caption “bye”. She has since deleted all of her Instagram posts. Her bio on the platform is a link to a 2020 BBC story about Caroline Flack’s suicide, with the headline: “Caroline Flack death: Will people now ‘be kind’ in the media and online?” Earlier this month, Beckinsale revealed her battle with PTSD, saying it can be “like hell” and people should be “kinder and gentler” to others, noting that the mental illness is “invisible”. She told fans that PTSD victims “are the loneliest people” who “continue to try and put one foot in front of the other.” The Underworld star has also been candid about the difficulties of losing her mother to cancer in July 2025.

Read it at Page Six

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6
Horror Movie Reboot Smashes Franchise Box Office Record
LEVELING UP
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.20.26 9:55PM EDT 
Austin Abrams stars in Constantin Film and TriStar Pictures RESIDENT EVIL, directed by Zach Cregger. Photo by: Courtesy of Sony Pictures
Austin Abrams. Dusan Martincek/Sony Pictures

Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil reboot has made franchise history at the box office. The Weapons and Barbarian director’s take on the horror video game series raked in $60 million in its opening weekend—the largest debut in a franchise that first hit the big screen in 2002, according to Variety. The horror flick also pulled in $48.3 million internationally for a global total of $108.3 million. The zombie horror series follows medical courier Bryan, played by Austin Abrams, whose midnight delivery goes awry and gradually turns into an existential nightmare amid a grotesque viral outbreak in Raccoon City. The previous record holder in the franchise was 2010’s Resident Evil: Afterlife, directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich as the genetically altered survivor, Alice. “Putting Zach Cregger in charge of a major franchise like Resident Evil [made] something familiar feel fresh and original again,” box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Variety. “Gen Z has also become such a major driver of the box office, and they obviously love horror movies.” The video game series began in 1996, with its first film adaptation releasing six years later.

Read it at Variety

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7
Driver, 93, Kills 1 and Injures 7 in Popular Vacation Destination
PARKING PERIL
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.20.26 1:47PM EDT 
A general view of the atmosphere on location for "Jersey Shore" on June 19, 2012, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.
A general view of the atmosphere on location for "Jersey Shore" on June 19, 2012, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. Dave Kotinsky/Dave Kotinsky, Getty Images

A 93-year-old driver killed a 56-year-old woman and injured seven others when she drove her SUV into a brunch restaurant’s patio on the Jersey Shore on Saturday, authorities said. The driver was trying to park her 2014 Buick Encore but hit the gas instead of the brakes around 11 a.m. and plowed into Meg’s Grill in Lavallette, authorities said. Seven restaurant patrons were taken to the hospital, and a woman from Toms River was killed in the crash, police said. The driver, who is from Lavallette, suffered minor injuries. Police have not released the identities of the victims or driver. In a statement, Meg’s Grill wrote: “Our building is fine and was undamaged. But I can’t say the same for our hearts. All of our thoughts and prayers are with the people who were hurt.”

Read it at The Independent

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8
Fat Bear Week Unleashes Its Chonkiest Contest Yet
HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.20.26 3:41PM EDT 
One of the bears competing in Fat Bear Week.
One of the bears competing in Fat Bear Week. Courtesy of Fat Bear Week.

The bears are big, the stakes are high, and Fat Bear Week is back. The annual contest determines which brown bear in Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve has packed on the most impressive amount of poundage ahead of hibernation season. This year’s bracket features 16 bears—up from 12 in 2025—all of them ready to make a strong case for their supreme chonkiness. Voting will begin Tuesday, pause over the weekend, and end Sept. 29. And plenty of people are ready to weigh in: More than 1.7 million votes were cast from across over 100 countries last year. “When you’re voting, consider the challenges of a bear’s life,” Katmai National Park Ranger Sarah Bruce advised. “Trust your gut and go with whatever you think the fattest bear is.” She noted that, for example, single female bears are also helping their cubs bulk up for the long winter ahead. Before-and-after photos reveal the truly jaw-dropping transformation the ursines undergo, with some adult males going from 600-pound summer bears to 1,000-plus-pound fall units.

Read it at NPR

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These Fiber Gummies Support Gut Health Without the Chalky Powder
FIBER FORWARD
Scouted Staff
Published 09.14.26 7:27PM EDT 
Nature's Craft Fiber Gummies
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Nature's Craft.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Protein may get most of the attention when it comes to weight management, supporting lean muscle mass, and promoting satiety these days, but in the quest to hit our protein macros, many of us aren’t getting nearly enough fiber. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, most adults should aim for about 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories.

Of course, loading up on fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes is the best way to get your fiber in, but consistently getting enough isn’t always realistic. Fiber supplements can help bridge the gap, though traditional powders aren’t exactly the most appealing addition to your daily routine. Rather than choking down a chalky drink or spooning chia seeds into everything you eat, Nature’s Craft’s fiber gummies offer a much sweeter (and more convenient) way to up your daily intake.

Nature's Craft Fiber Gummies for Adults
See At Amazon

The sugar-free gummies contain chicory root fiber, a natural source of inulin, a prebiotic fiber that supports digestive health and feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut. That means you’re not just adding more fiber to your diet; you’re also supporting a healthier gut microbiome in the process. Plus, because they come in gummy form, they’re easy to toss in your bag, keep at your desk, or work into your existing supplement routine.

According to the brand, consuming just two mixed berry-flavored gummies a day may help support regularity, reduce bloating, and even boost immunity by fostering healthy gut bacteria and proper nutrient absorption. If you’re looking for a natural way to add more fiber to your diet without making it a chore, Nature’s Craft’s chicory root-powered gummies are the way to go.

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9
NASCAR Racers Get Physical After Intense Race
TRACK TUSSLE
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.20.26 10:37AM EDT 
Carson Hocevar, driver of the #77 Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 WABASH Ford, get into an altercation after the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19, 2026, in Bristol, Tennessee.
Carson Hocevar, driver of the #77 Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 WABASH Ford, get into an altercation after the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19, 2026, in Bristol, Tennessee. Chris Graythen/Chris Graythen, Getty Images

Things got ugly between NASCAR stars Carson Hocevar, 23, and Ryan Blaney, 32, after a Saturday night race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The athletes’ cars made contact while they competed for second place, with 41 laps remaining. Hocevar’s move sent Blaney’s No. 12 Ford spinning into the inside wall. After Hocevar finished third, he was met with a shove from Blaney. Hocevar, who stands 6-foot-4, punched Blaney twice, knocking off his hand and landing one on his left cheek. Blaney fell to the ground but quickly recovered, punching Hocevar back before team members separated them. “There wasn’t a whole lot of talking,” Hocevar said. “He just kind of said one thing and then went after me, and I wasn’t going to take it. I got ran into a lot for the win. That was for second and he wants to come fight. They got an old-school Bristol show here.” “I tried to protect the bottom, he crossed and never lifted, and I got crashed,” Blaney said in an interview during the race. When asked who was at fault: “I don’t (expletive) know. Each person is going to say they did nothing wrong,” he said.

Read it at The New York Post

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10
Florida Men Cling to Tree for Their Lives in Alligator Habitat
ROUGH WATERS
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Updated 09.19.26 12:21AM EDT 
Published 09.19.26 12:04AM EDT 
Two boaters stranded on a Florida river wait to be rescued.
Two boaters stranded on a Florida river wait to be rescued. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office/Screeshot

Two men were forced to cling to a tree above a Florida river after their boat capsized and floated away. The men were stranded in the Hillsborough River northeast of Tampa on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The area is home to alligators, turtles, water snakes, frogs, and wading birds. Footage released by the sheriff’s office shows the two men on a tree limb that extended over the river waiting to be rescued. The sheriff’s office did not say whether or not the stranded pair came into contact with any alligators or other water-dwelling species during their ordeal. It is unknown what caused their boat to capsize or how long the men spent stranded. Authorities were called to the river at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and it took them some time to locate the men, who were roughly 3,000 feet downstream of the boat ramp. Sheriff’s deputies and an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked together to rescue the pair. Neither man was injured, but their boat wasn’t so lucky. “The capsized boat was not located,” the sheriff’s office said.

Read it at People

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