Driver, 93, Kills 1 and Injures 7 in Popular Vacation Destination

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Protein may get most of the attention when it comes to weight management, supporting lean muscle mass, and promoting satiety these days, but in the quest to hit our protein macros, many of us aren’t getting nearly enough fiber. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, most adults should aim for about 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories.
Of course, loading up on fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes is the best way to get your fiber in, but consistently getting enough isn’t always realistic. Fiber supplements can help bridge the gap, though traditional powders aren’t exactly the most appealing addition to your daily routine. Rather than choking down a chalky drink or spooning chia seeds into everything you eat, Nature’s Craft’s fiber gummies offer a much sweeter (and more convenient) way to up your daily intake.
The sugar-free gummies contain chicory root fiber, a natural source of inulin, a prebiotic fiber that supports digestive health and feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut. That means you’re not just adding more fiber to your diet; you’re also supporting a healthier gut microbiome in the process. Plus, because they come in gummy form, they’re easy to toss in your bag, keep at your desk, or work into your existing supplement routine.
According to the brand, consuming just two mixed berry-flavored gummies a day may help support regularity, reduce bloating, and even boost immunity by fostering healthy gut bacteria and proper nutrient absorption. If you’re looking for a natural way to add more fiber to your diet without making it a chore, Nature’s Craft’s chicory root-powered gummies are the way to go.