Sports

NASCAR Racers Get Physical After Intense Race

TRACK TUSSLE

They had to be pulled apart by team members.

Lauren Hartley
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Carson Hocevar, driver of the #77 Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 WABASH Ford, get into an altercation after the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19, 2026, in Bristol, Tennessee.
Chris Graythen/Chris Graythen, Getty Images

Things got ugly between NASCAR stars Carson Hocevar, 23, and Ryan Blaney, 32, after a Saturday night race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The athletes’ cars made contact while they competed for second place, with 41 laps remaining. Hocevar’s move sent Blaney’s No. 12 Ford spinning into the inside wall. After Hocevar finished third, he was met with a shove from Blaney. Hocevar, who stands 6-foot-4, punched Blaney twice, knocking off his hand and landing one on his left cheek. Blaney fell to the ground but quickly recovered, punching Hocevar back before team members separated them. “There wasn’t a whole lot of talking,” Hocevar said. “He just kind of said one thing and then went after me, and I wasn’t going to take it. I got ran into a lot for the win. That was for second and he wants to come fight. They got an old-school Bristol show here.” “I tried to protect the bottom, he crossed and never lifted, and I got crashed,” Blaney said in an interview during the race. When asked who was at fault: “I don’t (expletive) know. Each person is going to say they did nothing wrong,” he said.

Read it at The New York Post
Lauren Hartley

Lauren Hartley

Breaking News Intern

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