Actress Shares Alarming Message After Opening Up About PTSD Struggle
Kate Beckinsale shared deeply concerning posts on social media Sunday morning, weeks after she opened up about her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder. “congratulations you won i give up,” the 53-year-old Pearl Harbor actress posted to her Instagram story, with a photo of a street and a rainbow. The British star then posted a black square with the caption “bye”. She has since deleted all of her Instagram posts. Her bio on the platform is a link to a 2020 BBC story about Caroline Flack’s suicide, with the headline: “Caroline Flack death: Will people now ‘be kind’ in the media and online?” Earlier this month, Beckinsale revealed her battle with PTSD, saying it can be “like hell” and people should be “kinder and gentler” to others, noting that the mental illness is “invisible”. She told fans that PTSD victims “are the loneliest people” who “continue to try and put one foot in front of the other.” The Underworld star has also been candid about the difficulties of losing her mother to cancer in July 2025.