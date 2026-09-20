Drea de Matteo was detained by airport customs in Paris after officials found brass knuckles in her luggage. The 54-year-old actress, best known for playing Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos, was headed to walk the runway at an OnlyFans event during London Fashion Week. “I got detained in customs. They brought me up to a nice little jail cell area,” she told Page Six. “But if you were to get semi-arrested or detained anywhere in the world, I’d have to say that Paris is the place to do it because they were lovely. They were actually very apologetic because they felt like it was ridiculous. They had to do it. It’s the law. But they didn’t catch any of the knives in the bags, which was even more f---ing insane.” De Matteo also told Page Six about the financial freedom OnlyFans has given her, saying, “Fashion designers are real free thinkers, independent artists, always bending the rules. OnlyFans speaks to that. It’s the ultimate freedom.”
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- 1‘Sopranos’ Star, 54, Detained by Customs Over Brass KnucklesFASHION EMERGENCY“But they didn’t catch any of the knives in the bags,” said the actress.
- 2Fat Bear Week Unleashes Its Chonkiest Contest YetHEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPSixteen bears have spent the summer packing on pounds. Now it’s time for the public to decide which one is the chunkiest.
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- 3Driver, 93, Kills 1 and Injures 7 in Popular Vacation SpotPARKING PERILThe driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes while trying to park, reports say.
- 4Actress Shares Alarming Message After Opening Up About PTSDTROUBLING POSTShe previously opened up about her mental health struggles following the death of her mother last year.
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- 5NASCAR Racers Get Physical After Intense RaceTRACK TUSSLEThey had to be pulled apart by team members.
- 6Florida Men Cling to Tree for Their Lives in Alligator HabitROUGH WATERSTheir boat capsized and floated away, leaving them stranded.
- 7Pilots Accused of Flying Drunk and Crashing Brand-New PrivatHIGH SPIRITSThe jet veered off the runway, leaving a trail of smoke and debris.
- 8Former New York Knicks Star Dies at 43GONE TOO SOONMichael Sweetney’s wife confirmed the sad news.
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- 9Diana’s Brother Doubles Down on Charles’ 'Monstrous' RemarkWAR OF WORDSIn an interview with the BBC, Charles Spencer says, “I am telling the truth.”
- 10Pentagon Drops New UFO Files That Critics Call a DistractionX-FILESThe files include reports on warp drives, wormholes, and invisibility cloaking.
Fat Bear Week Unleashes Its Chonkiest Contest Yet
The bears are big, the stakes are high, and Fat Bear Week is back. The annual contest determines which brown bear in Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve has packed on the most impressive amount of poundage ahead of hibernation season. This year’s bracket features 16 bears—up from 12 in 2025—all of them ready to make a strong case for their supreme chonkiness. Voting will begin Tuesday, pause over the weekend, and end Sept. 29. And plenty of people are ready to weigh in: More than 1.7 million votes were cast from across over 100 countries last year. “When you’re voting, consider the challenges of a bear’s life,” Katmai National Park Ranger Sarah Bruce advised. “Trust your gut and go with whatever you think the fattest bear is.” She noted that, for example, single female bears are also helping their cubs bulk up for the long winter ahead. Before-and-after photos reveal the truly jaw-dropping transformation the ursines undergo, with some adult males going from 600-pound summer bears to 1,000-plus-pound fall units.
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A 93-year-old driver killed a 56-year-old woman and injured seven others when she drove her SUV into a brunch restaurant’s patio on the Jersey Shore on Saturday, authorities said. The driver was trying to park her 2014 Buick Encore but hit the gas instead of the brakes around 11 a.m. and plowed into Meg’s Grill in Lavallette, authorities said. Seven restaurant patrons were taken to the hospital, and a woman from Toms River was killed in the crash, police said. The driver, who is from Lavallette, suffered minor injuries. Police have not released the identities of the victims or driver. In a statement, Meg’s Grill wrote: “Our building is fine and was undamaged. But I can’t say the same for our hearts. All of our thoughts and prayers are with the people who were hurt.”
Kate Beckinsale shared deeply concerning posts on social media Sunday morning, weeks after she opened up about her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder. “congratulations you won i give up,” the 53-year-old Pearl Harbor actress posted to her Instagram story, with a photo of a street and a rainbow. The British star then posted a black square with the caption “bye”. She has since deleted all of her Instagram posts. Her bio on the platform is a link to a 2020 BBC story about Caroline Flack’s suicide, with the headline: “Caroline Flack death: Will people now ‘be kind’ in the media and online?” Earlier this month, Beckinsale revealed her battle with PTSD, saying it can be “like hell” and people should be “kinder and gentler” to others, noting that the mental illness is “invisible”. She told fans that PTSD victims “are the loneliest people” who “continue to try and put one foot in front of the other.” The Underworld star has also been candid about the difficulties of losing her mother to cancer in July 2025.
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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.
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Things got ugly between NASCAR stars Carson Hocevar, 23, and Ryan Blaney, 32, after a Saturday night race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The athletes’ cars made contact while they competed for second place, with 41 laps remaining. Hocevar’s move sent Blaney’s No. 12 Ford spinning into the inside wall. After Hocevar finished third, he was met with a shove from Blaney. Hocevar, who stands 6-foot-4, punched Blaney twice, knocking off his hand and landing one on his left cheek. Blaney fell to the ground but quickly recovered, punching Hocevar back before team members separated them. “There wasn’t a whole lot of talking,” Hocevar said. “He just kind of said one thing and then went after me, and I wasn’t going to take it. I got ran into a lot for the win. That was for second and he wants to come fight. They got an old-school Bristol show here.” “I tried to protect the bottom, he crossed and never lifted, and I got crashed,” Blaney said in an interview during the race. When asked who was at fault: “I don’t (expletive) know. Each person is going to say they did nothing wrong,” he said.
Two men were forced to cling to a tree above a Florida river after their boat capsized and floated away. The men were stranded in the Hillsborough River northeast of Tampa on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The area is home to alligators, turtles, water snakes, frogs, and wading birds. Footage released by the sheriff’s office shows the two men on a tree limb that extended over the river waiting to be rescued. The sheriff’s office did not say whether or not the stranded pair came into contact with any alligators or other water-dwelling species during their ordeal. It is unknown what caused their boat to capsize or how long the men spent stranded. Authorities were called to the river at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and it took them some time to locate the men, who were roughly 3,000 feet downstream of the boat ramp. Sheriff’s deputies and an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked together to rescue the pair. Neither man was injured, but their boat wasn’t so lucky. “The capsized boat was not located,” the sheriff’s office said.
Two pilots have been accused of flying drunk and crashing a brand-new private plane while touching down at Libya’s Misrata International Airport this week. The jet veered off the runway and crashed, leaving a trail of smoke and debris, according to Arab News. The aircraft burst into flames on the runway. Only three people were on board, including the two pilots and a flight attendant, and no injuries were reported. The Cessna Citation Latitude, built this year, had been flying from Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport to pick up “VIP passengers” in Misrata, according to the New York Post. The two pilots were arrested after investigators discovered “evidence” that they had “flown the aircraft while drunk,” although the plane’s operator, a Turkish company called BKNJET Aviation Co., contested the allegation.
Michael Sweetney, a former NBA first-round draft pick, has died at just 43 years old, his family has confirmed. Sweetney played for the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls after a standout college career with the Georgetown Hoyas. He died on Wednesday at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. No cause of death was given. In an Instagram post, his wife, India, announced the news. “With the heaviest hearts, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Michael,” she wrote. “To know @mikesweetney was love to him. No one loved him more and he loved no one more than his family. His children were the light of his life, and he lived every day to give them the best life possible.” After leaving the NBA, Sweetney went on to play in Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Uruguay before transitioning to coaching in 2019. He worked as an assistant coach at Yeshiva University. “The world lost a giant today,” Yeshiva’s head coach Elliot Steinmetz said in a post on X. “I lost a close friend. The basketball world lost a beloved star.” The Knicks and the Bulls also posted tributes to Sweetney on social media.
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Protein may get most of the attention when it comes to weight management, supporting lean muscle mass, and promoting satiety these days, but in the quest to hit our protein macros, many of us aren’t getting nearly enough fiber. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, most adults should aim for about 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories.
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Princess Diana’s brother has doubled down on his explosive claim that King Charles told him “we’ll forget her soon enough” after Diana’s death, insisting in a BBC interview that he is “telling the truth” and saying the Palace hadn’t actually denied the claim. Earl Spencer’s new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, alleges that the then-Prince of Wales made the remark during a furious row over whether Princes William and Harry, then 15 and 12, should walk behind their mother’s coffin at her funeral. Buckingham Palace hit back with a rare statement, saying the King was “mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgement and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.” Speaking to the BBC at his Althorp estate in Northamptonshire, where Diana is buried, Spencer was unmoved. He said he had no documentary proof but had told family and friends at the time what Charles had said, “because it was so monstrous.” Now, the public is left to judge which Charles is telling the royal truth.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
The Pentagon released its sixth batch of government files on unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UFOs, on Friday in a move critics labeled a distraction. The document drop includes grainy videos of lights in the sky, scanned contracts, and declassified papers from Project Blue Book, an Air Force investigation program that ran from 1952 to 1969. In February, President Donald Trump ordered the release of government files related to extraterrestrial life and unidentified anomalous phenomena, calling them “highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters” in a Truth Social post. Since May, the Defense Department has intermittently shared new materials on a rolling basis. The latest files, many of which come from a secretive military initiative called the Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program, deal with topics straight out of science fiction, from warp drives to wormholes to invisibility cloaking. Critics called the release a diversion tactic as the president faces mounting political and economic pressure due to the war in Iran. “They are trying to distract from $7 diesel prices with more UFOs,” wrote political commentator Brian Krassenstein in a post on X. (Diesel prices reached an all-time high of $6.43 Friday morning).