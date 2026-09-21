Horror Movie Reboot Smashes Franchise Box Office Record
Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil reboot has made franchise history at the box office. The Weapons and Barbarian director’s take on the horror video game series raked in $60 million in its opening weekend—the largest debut in a franchise that first hit the big screen in 2002, according to Variety. The horror flick also pulled in $48.3 million internationally for a global total of $108.3 million. The zombie horror series follows medical courier Bryan, played by Austin Abrams, whose midnight delivery goes awry and gradually turns into an existential nightmare amid a grotesque viral outbreak in Raccoon City. The previous record holder in the franchise was 2010’s Resident Evil: Afterlife, directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich as the genetically altered survivor, Alice. “Putting Zach Cregger in charge of a major franchise like Resident Evil [made] something familiar feel fresh and original again,” box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Variety. “Gen Z has also become such a major driver of the box office, and they obviously love horror movies.” The video game series began in 1996, with its first film adaptation releasing six years later.