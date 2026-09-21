Legendary NFL Boss Dies at 84

Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil reboot has made franchise history at the box office. The Weapons and Barbarian director’s take on the horror video game series raked in $60 million in its opening weekend—the largest debut in a franchise that first hit the big screen in 2002, according to Variety. The horror flick also pulled in $48.3 million internationally for a global total of $108.3 million. The zombie horror series follows medical courier Bryan, played by Austin Abrams, whose midnight delivery goes awry and gradually turns into an existential nightmare amid a grotesque viral outbreak in Raccoon City. The previous record holder in the franchise was 2010’s Resident Evil: Afterlife, directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich as the genetically altered survivor, Alice. “Putting Zach Cregger in charge of a major franchise like Resident Evil [made] something familiar feel fresh and original again,” box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Variety. “Gen Z has also become such a major driver of the box office, and they obviously love horror movies.” The video game series began in 1996, with its first film adaptation releasing six years later.
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- 1Horror Movie Reboot Smashes Franchise Box Office RecordLEVELING UPThe horror video game staple has returned to the silver screen with a bang.
- 2Legendary NFL Boss Dies at 84LEGEND LOSTThe football executive was a major force behind a two-time Super Bowl champion team.
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- 3‘Sopranos’ Star, 54, Detained by Customs Over Brass KnucklesFASHION EMERGENCY“But they didn’t catch any of the knives in the bags,” said the actress.
- 4Pop Star Melts Down on Stage as Drones Derail ConcertTEMPER TANTRUMThe Putin-loving star was once barred from Ukraine for three years.
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- 5Driver, 93, Kills 1 and Injures 7 in Popular Vacation SpotPARKING PERILThe driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes while trying to park, reports say.
- 6Fat Bear Week Unleashes Its Chonkiest Contest YetHEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPSixteen bears have spent the summer packing on pounds. Now it’s time for the public to decide which one is the chunkiest.
- 7Actress Shares Alarming Message After Opening Up About PTSDTROUBLING POSTShe previously opened up about her mental health struggles following the death of her mother last year.
- 8NASCAR Racers Get Physical After Intense RaceTRACK TUSSLEThey had to be pulled apart by team members.
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- 9Florida Men Cling to Tree for Their Lives in Alligator HabitROUGH WATERSTheir boat capsized and floated away, leaving them stranded.
- 10Pilots Accused of Flying Drunk and Crashing Brand-New PrivatHIGH SPIRITSThe jet veered off the runway, leaving a trail of smoke and debris.
Legendary NFL Boss Dies at 84
Ernie Accorsi, the veteran NFL executive who helped build the New York Giants team that accomplished one of the greatest comebacks in Super Bowl history, has died at 84. The Giants announced that Accorsi died on Saturday surrounded by loved ones, according to ESPN. Accorsi served in various front-office roles over four decades with the NFL, including as general manager of three teams. He started as general manager of the then-Baltimore Colts from 1982 to 1983, then for the Cleveland Browns from 1985 to 1992. Accorsi then became the Giants’ general manager in 1998, where he set up the framework for a team that would go on to win two Super Bowls. In 2004, Accorsi hired head coach Tom Coughlin and pulled off a draft-day trade for quarterback Eli Manning. Accorsi also drafted other franchise icons, including Justin Tuck, Osi Umenyiora, and Brandon Jacobs, before retiring in 2006—two years before the team he helped assemble won its first of two Super Bowls. “Ernie helped shape the course of New York Giants history through his vision, leadership, and unwavering belief in building a championship organization,” Giants owner John Mara said in a statement. “His legacy will forever be part of the Giants, and he will be greatly missed.”
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Drea de Matteo was detained by airport customs in Paris after officials found brass knuckles in her luggage. The 54-year-old actress, best known for playing Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos, was headed to walk the runway at an OnlyFans event during London Fashion Week. “I got detained in customs. They brought me up to a nice little jail cell area,” she told Page Six. “But if you were to get semi-arrested or detained anywhere in the world, I’d have to say that Paris is the place to do it because they were lovely. They were actually very apologetic because they felt like it was ridiculous. They had to do it. It’s the law. But they didn’t catch any of the knives in the bags, which was even more f---ing insane.” De Matteo also told Page Six about the financial freedom OnlyFans has given her, saying, “Fashion designers are real free thinkers, independent artists, always bending the rules. OnlyFans speaks to that. It’s the ultimate freedom.”
Putin-boosting pop star Lolita was caught on camera absolutely losing it over air raid alarms that put an end to her concert in Sochi. In footage of the disrupted performance, Lolita, 62, stops singing midway through a phrase, and storms away from the microphone. She can be heard saying “stop” twice while pacing around the stage ranting in Russian about the inconvenience of the evacuation. She then says, “Goddammit, I am so f---king sick of them.” Despite growing up in Kyiv, the singer is a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war on Ukraine. In 2017 she was banned from entering Ukraine over a 2015 performance she gave in Russian-annexed Crimea, and in 2023 Ukraine issued sanctions against her over her support for Russia’s invasion of the country. The video, which is circulating on social media, has drawn widespread criticism from Russia’s critics.
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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.
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A 93-year-old driver killed a 56-year-old woman and injured seven others when she drove her SUV into a brunch restaurant’s patio on the Jersey Shore on Saturday, authorities said. The driver was trying to park her 2014 Buick Encore but hit the gas instead of the brakes around 11 a.m. and plowed into Meg’s Grill in Lavallette, authorities said. Seven restaurant patrons were taken to the hospital, and a woman from Toms River was killed in the crash, police said. The driver, who is from Lavallette, suffered minor injuries. Police have not released the identities of the victims or driver. In a statement, Meg’s Grill wrote: “Our building is fine and was undamaged. But I can’t say the same for our hearts. All of our thoughts and prayers are with the people who were hurt.”
The bears are big, the stakes are high, and Fat Bear Week is back. The annual contest determines which brown bear in Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve has packed on the most impressive amount of poundage ahead of hibernation season. This year’s bracket features 16 bears—up from 12 in 2025—all of them ready to make a strong case for their supreme chonkiness. Voting will begin Tuesday, pause over the weekend, and end Sept. 29. And plenty of people are ready to weigh in: More than 1.7 million votes were cast from across over 100 countries last year. “When you’re voting, consider the challenges of a bear’s life,” Katmai National Park Ranger Sarah Bruce advised. “Trust your gut and go with whatever you think the fattest bear is.” She noted that, for example, single female bears are also helping their cubs bulk up for the long winter ahead. Before-and-after photos reveal the truly jaw-dropping transformation the ursines undergo, with some adult males going from 600-pound summer bears to 1,000-plus-pound fall units.
Kate Beckinsale shared deeply concerning posts on social media Sunday morning, weeks after she opened up about her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder. “congratulations you won i give up,” the 53-year-old Pearl Harbor actress posted to her Instagram story, with a photo of a street and a rainbow. The British star then posted a black square with the caption “bye”. She has since deleted all of her Instagram posts. Her bio on the platform is a link to a 2020 BBC story about Caroline Flack’s suicide, with the headline: “Caroline Flack death: Will people now ‘be kind’ in the media and online?” Earlier this month, Beckinsale revealed her battle with PTSD, saying it can be “like hell” and people should be “kinder and gentler” to others, noting that the mental illness is “invisible”. She told fans that PTSD victims “are the loneliest people” who “continue to try and put one foot in front of the other.” The Underworld star has also been candid about the difficulties of losing her mother to cancer in July 2025.
Things got ugly between NASCAR stars Carson Hocevar, 23, and Ryan Blaney, 32, after a Saturday night race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The athletes’ cars made contact while they competed for second place, with 41 laps remaining. Hocevar’s move sent Blaney’s No. 12 Ford spinning into the inside wall. After Hocevar finished third, he was met with a shove from Blaney. Hocevar, who stands 6-foot-4, punched Blaney twice, knocking off his hand and landing one on his left cheek. Blaney fell to the ground but quickly recovered, punching Hocevar back before team members separated them. “There wasn’t a whole lot of talking,” Hocevar said. “He just kind of said one thing and then went after me, and I wasn’t going to take it. I got ran into a lot for the win. That was for second and he wants to come fight. They got an old-school Bristol show here.” “I tried to protect the bottom, he crossed and never lifted, and I got crashed,” Blaney said in an interview during the race. When asked who was at fault: “I don’t (expletive) know. Each person is going to say they did nothing wrong,” he said.
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Protein may get most of the attention when it comes to weight management, supporting lean muscle mass, and promoting satiety these days, but in the quest to hit our protein macros, many of us aren’t getting nearly enough fiber. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, most adults should aim for about 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories.
Of course, loading up on fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes is the best way to get your fiber in, but consistently getting enough isn’t always realistic. Fiber supplements can help bridge the gap, though traditional powders aren’t exactly the most appealing addition to your daily routine. Rather than choking down a chalky drink or spooning chia seeds into everything you eat, Nature’s Craft’s fiber gummies offer a much sweeter (and more convenient) way to up your daily intake.
The sugar-free gummies contain chicory root fiber, a natural source of inulin, a prebiotic fiber that supports digestive health and feeds the beneficial bacteria in your gut. That means you’re not just adding more fiber to your diet; you’re also supporting a healthier gut microbiome in the process. Plus, because they come in gummy form, they’re easy to toss in your bag, keep at your desk, or work into your existing supplement routine.
According to the brand, consuming just two mixed berry-flavored gummies a day may help support regularity, reduce bloating, and even boost immunity by fostering healthy gut bacteria and proper nutrient absorption. If you’re looking for a natural way to add more fiber to your diet without making it a chore, Nature’s Craft’s chicory root-powered gummies are the way to go.
Two men were forced to cling to a tree above a Florida river after their boat capsized and floated away. The men were stranded in the Hillsborough River northeast of Tampa on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The area is home to alligators, turtles, water snakes, frogs, and wading birds. Footage released by the sheriff’s office shows the two men on a tree limb that extended over the river waiting to be rescued. The sheriff’s office did not say whether or not the stranded pair came into contact with any alligators or other water-dwelling species during their ordeal. It is unknown what caused their boat to capsize or how long the men spent stranded. Authorities were called to the river at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and it took them some time to locate the men, who were roughly 3,000 feet downstream of the boat ramp. Sheriff’s deputies and an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked together to rescue the pair. Neither man was injured, but their boat wasn’t so lucky. “The capsized boat was not located,” the sheriff’s office said.
Two pilots have been accused of flying drunk and crashing a brand-new private plane while touching down at Libya’s Misrata International Airport this week. The jet veered off the runway and crashed, leaving a trail of smoke and debris, according to Arab News. The aircraft burst into flames on the runway. Only three people were on board, including the two pilots and a flight attendant, and no injuries were reported. The Cessna Citation Latitude, built this year, had been flying from Istanbul’s Atatürk Airport to pick up “VIP passengers” in Misrata, according to the New York Post. The two pilots were arrested after investigators discovered “evidence” that they had “flown the aircraft while drunk,” although the plane’s operator, a Turkish company called BKNJET Aviation Co., contested the allegation.